After several weeks of setbacks Hopkins County Schools are back in session

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — After weeks of several setbacks due to construction, and some frustrated parents, students and teachers in Hopkins County are happy to be returning to the classroom.
With the first day comes a bit of nervousness, but Schools are stepping up their game by implementing mental health counselors. A step towards creating a healthier and happier school environment.
44News spoke with Grapevine Elementary School Counselor, Kacey Evans, on what the mental health counselors will be practicing, “In addition to the school counselor, like I am, we also have our mental health counselor who is going to be able to see students individually. Who is going to be able to run small groups. Go in the classrooms. They are just going to be a huge asset.”
Some students were a bit hesitant, while others marched confidently into their classrooms, ready to take on the challenges of a new grade.
There are even some new additions to the school year as some of the students from the former Earlington Elementary will be joining Grapevine Elementary, due to closure after last school year.
44News spoke with Grapevine Elementary Teacher, Amanda Sarles, on implementing the new kids to their new school, “We’ve worked really hard to build relationships with those parents and those families, and really make those kids feel welcome. Because they are a part of the wildcat family now, and we just want to embrace all of those families. And just welcome them in because we’re so excited to have them.”
It's not just the students who are experiencing these emotions. Teachers, too, are gearing up for an exciting year ahead. Many of them have spent weeks preparing their classrooms, crafting lesson plans, and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new students.
The first day of school is a milestone that marks the beginning of new friendships, exciting discoveries, and a year filled with growth and learning.
To make up for the time missed, Hopkins County Schools will be extending their school day 5 minutes earlier in the morning and 2 minutes later in the afternoon for the rest of the school year.