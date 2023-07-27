Bus driver shortage will impact students commute to school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Soon, many students will be hopping on to school buses, to go back to the classroom. The problem is many communities are seeing a shortage of bus drivers, which could effect how kids get to and from school.
"We are struggling to get new drivers in, new young people that want to come in and be part of this team," said Wes Alexander, Director of Transportation for Henderson County Schools.
One county experiencing a shortage is Henderson County. They need 15 drivers for the upcoming school year. Across the tri-state, Hopkins County is still needing a number of drivers. Other counties tell 44news they are mostly staffed but constantly looking to hire drivers.
Until those positions are filled, routes, arrival time and the amount of kids on the busses will be impacted.
"Just the timing of when the pickups are, they're earlier, the drop-offs are later. There's more kids to a bus, we'd like to reduce some of that crowding. It'd just make everything a lot easier," Alexander says.
In Henderson, school officials hope higher pay will help solve the bus driver shortage. Starting pay is now 17 dollars an hour with benefits.
The position is part time and it does require you to obtain a commercial drivers license. For more information, you can visit school district websites to apply for positions.