Bus driver shortage will impact students commute to school

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Warrick, northeastern
Vanderburgh, Spencer, eastern Gibson, Pike, Daviess, eastern
Henderson, Muhlenberg, McLean, northeastern Hopkins and northeastern
Webster Counties through 845 PM CDT/945 PM EDT/...

At 800 PM CDT/900 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Patoka
to near Lynnville to 6 miles northwest of St. Joseph to Madisonville.
Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Lynnville around 810 PM CDT.
Stanley, Eureka and Folsomville around 815 PM CDT.
Petersburg around 915 PM EDT.
Owensboro around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Rockport,
Livermore and Grandview.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 60 and 70.
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 112 and 136.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 2 and 51.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 25 and 60.
Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 46 and 65.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 5 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000
PM EDT/ for southwestern Indiana...and south central and northwestern
Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

WABASH

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
CHRISTIAN             DAVIESS               FULTON
GRAVES                HENDERSON             HICKMAN
HOPKINS               LYON                  MARSHALL
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            TODD
TRIGG                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ,
CALHOUN, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MAYFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY,
OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, PRINCETON, AND ROCKPORT.

Bus driver shortage will impact students commute to school

  • Updated
  • 0
Hopkins County still needing bus drivers
Claire Dugan

Many districts across the tri-state, continue searching for people to fill bus driver vacancies.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Soon, many students will be hopping on to school buses, to go back to the classroom. The problem is many communities are seeing a shortage of bus drivers, which could effect how kids get to and from school. 

"We are struggling to get new drivers in, new young people that want to come in and be part of this team," said Wes Alexander, Director of Transportation for Henderson County Schools. 

One county experiencing a shortage is Henderson County. They need 15 drivers for the upcoming school year. Across the tri-state, Hopkins County is still needing a number of drivers. Other counties tell 44news they are mostly staffed but constantly looking to hire drivers.

Until those positions are filled, routes, arrival time and the amount of kids on the busses will be impacted.

"Just the timing of when the pickups are, they're earlier, the drop-offs are later. There's more kids to a bus, we'd like to reduce some of that crowding. It'd just make everything a lot easier," Alexander says.

In Henderson, school officials hope higher pay will help solve the bus driver shortage. Starting pay is now 17 dollars an hour with benefits.

The position is part time and it does require you to obtain a commercial drivers license. For more information, you can visit school district websites to apply for positions. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device