Carmi-White County High School Staff goes above and beyond decorating for the first day of school

CARMI, Ill. (WEVV) — While students prepared to embrace the school routine, staff also geared up for a shift in schedules for the first day of school.
The first day back to school was anything but ordinary here as students were greeted with a burst of energy and enthusiasm. Teachers were at the entrance, personally greeting each student as they made their way inside.
The school pulled out all the stops to create memorable experiences for the students, like an inflatable football tunnel out front for the kids to walk through and a balloon arch in the back of the school.
44News spoke with Carmi-White County High School Principal, Bart King, on the reason for the decorations, “We want our students to be excited about being here. We want them to realize we take it seriously and that we see purpose in what we do. We just want to welcome them back.”
Lots of emotions were in the air, excitement of what the year will hold, and maybe some nervousness about navigating the halls.
44News spoke with Senior, Joseph Gates, on his feelings on the first day of school, “I was kind of nervous yesterday, looking at today. Now that I’m here, I’m pretty excited about the school year.”
From academic planning to personal development, students are here to thrive and overcome challenges.
Here at Carmi-White County High School, teachers took the opportunity today to review classroom rules, expectations, and dive deeper into the subjects that interest students.
The district is also proud to add 11 new certified staff members to their Bulldog Team for the upcoming school year.