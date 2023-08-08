City and county providing bus rides for some students in Henderson on Wednesday

HENDERSON County, Ky. (WEVV) — With a shortage of school bus drivers in the Henderson County Schools district, city and county officials are stepping up to provide some help.

On the first day of classes for Henderson County Schools students, which is Wednesday, Aug. 9, the city will be helping out with bus rides.

The City of Henderson HART bus will pick up students in the morning at the south corner of Powell/Julia Street in front of Metzger’s at 6:35 a.m. and also at 6:50 a.m. The bus will also pick up at the corner of the 1300 block of Powell/Mill Street at 6:37 a.m. and 6:52 a.m. The HART buses will then transport students to South Heights Elementary School.

Unlike school buses, HART buses have no control over traffic, so city officials say it's important for students to enter from the door side and not cross the street once the bus is stopped.

In addition to that help from the city, a partnership with the Henderson County Road Department will also help provide bus driver coverage in the afternoon for the same route. Students will be dropped off by a Henderson County School bus at the same locations at the corner of Powell/Julia Streets and the corner of Powell/Mill Streets after school.

Parents and guardians are asked to walk kindergarten students to the bus stop in the morning, and meet the buses in the afternoon at the bus stops.

The temporary transportation solution comes as the result of a bus driver shortage in the district, which left some students without the ability to ride the bus.

As of Tuesday, HCS Superintendent Dr. Bob Lawson said the district is still short about 15 bus drivers.