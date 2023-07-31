Crossing guards needed in Rockport for the upcoming school year

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEVV) — With school going back in session next week, safety is top of mind, especially for the students who walk to school, as they will pass by busy roads.
The city of Rockport is asking the community for help, as they need crossing guards for the upcoming school year.
"It's very important just for maybe the few kids that do walk," said Captain Jake Philipps of the Rockport Police Department.
A shortage of crossing guards has the city worried about students safety as they head to Rockport Elementary. Right now, the need is for the cross walk on Lincoln Street near the school. Some students will be crossing the busy street, and crossing guards play an important role. They are able to stop traffic and allow students to safely cross.
"Having adult crossing guards that can ensure students can safely cross the streets and get to school safely, that is a big deal," said Brad Schneider, Superintendent of South Spencer Schools.
Crossing guards are stationed at various crosswalks that surround the school. Once hired, Rockport Police Department helps volunteers with making sure they know the basics.
"We help train them with stopping traffic, to make sure and ensure the kids are getting across safely," said Captain Philipps. "We also try to supply them with safety vests."
Residents see the benefits especially with those in the area of kids or has kids of their own. They constantly see people speeding in neighborhoods by schools and would like someone there to patrol.
"We have a lot of kids in the apartment right by Lincoln and I would like them to get safely to school," said Brittany Jones, Rockport resident. "People really speed on that road too so I think we definitely need one."
If you're interested, you can go to city hall and get an application to apply.