Daviess County Public Schools to host “Test the Bus” Event

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — If you think you can drive a school bus and are interested in doing so, you have a free chance to test one this weekend.
Daviess County Public Schools is hosting a “Test the Bus” event in an effort to raise awareness about the need for more drivers and to recruit candidates.
While all the bus driver routes are currently filled, they still need about 15-20 additional drivers to have available as substitutes.
44News spoke with DCPS Area Coordinator Tim Trout on why it’s important for them to have bus drivers.
“It puts a big burden on the family, if we say we’re on an hour delay because we don’t have enough drivers to drive the routes," Trout says. "Some kids that’s the only meal they get, in the morning, and if they’re not properly fed and everything like that. Then they’re not in a good mindset to learn.”
In the last 2 years they have cut 27 routes due to lack of drivers. DCPS then saw other districts putting on this event and saw the benefit from it.
They really just want to help ease potential drivers on the size of the bus, so that people feel less intimidated to drive one.
“We’re going to have people there to help register them if they want to possibly apply for a job onsite. That’s just mainly so they can get familiar with it,” Trout states.
The event is open to anyone and everyone at least 21 years old or older with a valid driver’s license to drive the buses. Closed Toed Shoes are a requirement to test drive.
This event is this Saturday at Deer Park Elementary School, on New Hartford Rd, from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.