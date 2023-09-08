Dawson Springs students address a critical issue in a creative way

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEVV) —Some students in the Tri-state are taking part in Suicide Prevention Month by spreading messages of hope and encouragement through chalk art at Dawson Springs High School.
With the first ever Chalk the Walk, students are transforming sidewalks into vibrant canvases with affirmations to encourage fellow students that may be struggling and to promote awareness and prevention.
44News spoke with Dawson Springs Rotary President, Meredith Hyde, on her feelings seeing all the kids come together for a good cause.
“I mean it just makes my heart feel happy. It’s amazing what a kind word everyday can mean to somebody. And just to be able to walk into school, where this is one or your hardest times in life, to come in with something positive along the way,” Hyde exclaims.
But beyond the colorful messages, students used this as an opportunity to educate their peers and the community about the importance of mental health awareness and seeking help when needed.
The school wants to teach their students about empathy, resilience, and the importance of looking out for one another.
The students here are proving that even small gestures can make a significant impact.