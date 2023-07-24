Diocese of Evansville releases back-to-school start dates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Diocese of Evansville has released its back-to-school calendar.
Classes will resume for seven of the Diocese's 26 Catholic schools next week, with students at the remaining 19 schools returning to classes the week after that.
Start dates for the first seven schools are staggered between Aug. 2 and Aug. 4. After the weekend, the remaining schools will resume classes between Aug. 7 and Aug. 10.
You can see start dates for each individual school in the PDF document below.