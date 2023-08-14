Dixon Campus kicks off first day with redesigned drop off area

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Rain or shine, It was an exciting day today as students from 3 different schools returned for their first day of class at the Dixon Campus, and with a new redesigned feature added.
There is a new change to the campus, as the Entrance to Dixon Campus Drop Off has been redesigned and expanded and because of that, There also may still be a bit of construction on US Highway 41 A.
44News spoke with Webster County High School Principal, Jarrod Hankins, on how the new additional lane will work.
“Two can go towards the middle and high school and two can turn right to go to Dixon Elementary. So we’re hoping that extra lane will help ease some of the traffic on the main highway before school starts," Hankins says.
The first day can set the tone for what promises to be an exciting and enriching school year. That’s exactly why they started this morning off with a Pep Rally to introduce new staff and teachers to the students.
With 1100 students, Teachers, parents, and faculty will be going above and beyond to make the return to school a memorable one, sharing their passion for learning and creating a positive atmosphere for students to thrive.
44News spoke with Senior, Laykin Smith, on what she wants to focus on this year. “It’s all about being happy and positive and we try to do a lot of things to influence people in the school within, like just bring in positive energy," Smith tells us.
Their focus is providing learning, friendship, and fun for everyone this year of school.