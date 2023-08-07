Hanson Elementary School's completion date uncertain as the first day of school nears

HANSON, Ky. (WEVV) — After another update on the progress of the construction of Hanson Elementary School, the school’s completion date is as uncertain as ever.
After Monday night's Hopkins County Board of Education meeting, Board Chairman Shannon Embry told 44News ”[A & K Construction] could not give us a finish date tonight.”
After repeated delays, A & K Construction told the Board of Education that the new school would be completed by Aug. 7 in a July board meeting.
Monday night’s board meeting was on Aug. 7.
Speaking to a representative of A & K Construction during the board meeting, Embry said ”we’re supposed to be done, and we’re not again.”
The Board of Education says that even if construction on the school is not finished by Aug. 30, school will still start and children will be in Hanson Elementary School.
Even with this guarantee, the Board of Education is closely monitoring the construction.
”We’re trying now to have staff down there every day to at least see how many people are working," Embry said, "what’s the progress we’re getting done each day?”
Instead of bi-weekly board meetings to receive progress updates on the school, the board will now be meeting weekly to hear from A & K Construction.