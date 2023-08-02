 Skip to main content
Henderson County Schools reduces school bus coverage amid staffing issues

  • Updated
  • 0
The area of Henderson losing bus coverage

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Parents of Henderson County Schools students received concerning news about a change in school buses this week.

Wes Alexander, director of transportation for Henderson County Schools, told 44News ”we’re needing about 15 more drivers to fully staff our department and to have enough to provide transportation for all students in Henderson County Schools.”

44News spoke with Alexander at the end of July, and it seems those positions won't be filled in time for the start of the school year, leading to a blackout in bus coverage for hundreds of homes.

Between Sand Ln., Alvasia St., Washington St., and Atkinson St., school buses won’t be available for students.

44News spoke with one of the families being directly affected by the lack of service. Dominiqui Johnson is a parent of a South Heights Elementary student, and she lives in the area where school buses aren't going to run.

Johnson’s daughter, Nakhya, is starting first grade, but the Johnson’s are a one-car family and were planning for their daughter to ride the school bus to and from school. Johnson’s husband works on the opposite side of town and goes in at the same time Nakhya’s school day begins.

”Our house is quite a bit a ways away," Johnson said. "It’s about a 20, maybe 30 minute walk away with a toddler, so it’s not plausible to just be able to walk back and forth every day.”

But what does that mean for a single-car family during the winter months? If their car breaks down, takes damage in a storm, or is hit in an accident, they could be left out in the cold.

That exact thing happened last school year. A windstorm destroyed Johnson’s car’s windshield, leaving the family without a car for a time. Luckily, they had the school bus to rely on.

When temperatures plummet, walking Nakhya to school goes from implausible to dangerous. ”Right now, it’s not cold outside," Johnson said, "but when it starts getting colder, it’s going to be a lot harder to do that.”

Until bus service is restored, Johnson and her family will have to find ways to make their schedules work together, and hope that their only way of getting around stays reliable.

”It’ll be something that’ll just have to be done," Johnson said.