Hopkins County Schools delay school start date for the second time

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Hopkins County parents are frustrated after the school district has pushed back the start of school not once, but twice.
This has caused working parents to alter their works schedules multiple times.
The Hopkins County Board of Education has decided to delay the start of the school year until August 30th, after they say construction on the new Hanson Elementary School is still not done.
The school was supposed to be completed last year but has taken the district over two years to be completed.
Due to state regulations, the school district cannot make Hanson students start later, nor do virtual learning.
School board officials are calling out the construction company for not completing the project on time which lead to the decision.
Amy Smith, the superintendent for Hopkins County Schools, says, "Continued delays by A & K Construction and the pattern we've seen with them not meeting deadlines- we did not have a choice."
44news reached out to A & K construction, but they have yet to comment on the school board's claims.
The change to the school calendar also means that school hours will be different, adding seven extra minutes to the school day.
The Hopkins County Board of Education will be releasing the exact school schedule changes later this week.
The last day of school is set for May 24th, 2024.