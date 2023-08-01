 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Hopkins County Schools delay school start date for the second time

Construction on Hanson Elementary delays the start of school
Aaliyah Mulero

Continued construction on Hanson Elementary School has caused the school district to push back the start of school until August 30th.

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Hopkins County parents are frustrated after the school district has pushed back the start of school not once, but twice.

This has caused working parents to alter their works schedules multiple times.

The Hopkins County Board of Education has decided to delay the start of the school year until August 30th, after they say construction on the new Hanson Elementary School is still not done.

The school was supposed to be completed last year but has taken the district over two years to be completed.

Due to state regulations, the school district cannot make Hanson students start later, nor do virtual learning. 

School board officials are calling out the construction company for not completing the project on time which lead to the decision.

Amy Smith, the superintendent for Hopkins County Schools, says, "Continued delays by A & K Construction and the pattern we've seen with them not meeting deadlines- we did not have a choice."

44news reached out to A & K construction, but they have yet to comment on the school board's claims.

The change to the school calendar also means that school hours will be different, adding seven extra minutes to the school day.

The Hopkins County Board of Education will be releasing the exact school schedule changes later this week.

The last day of school is set for May 24th, 2024.

