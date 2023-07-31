Line forms at Evansville hair salon for free back-to-school haircuts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A line formed around the corner at KK's Hair Today Salon and Barber in Evansville for walk-in back-to-school haircuts on Monday.
44News spoke with 10th Grader, Sydnee Steinhart, on why she thinks a back to school haircut is important to check off.
“I think it will help me throughout the school year by showing who I really am. Because you can style your hair in different ways and show what you truly like," says Steinhart.
Targeted towards students heading into Kindergarten through 12th Grade, it’s just one more thing checked off the back-to-school list.
44News spoke with Owner Kelly Koressel-Henning on why she decided to host the event.
“I think it means a lot to them, because it helps them express their individuality," Koressel-Henning tells 44News. "It helps them feel good about themselves, and get that fresh start going back to school. Let’s be honest, everybody, not just kids, feels amazing after a haircut. It really does something for their self esteem.”
Right now is when parents plan out their back-to-school shopping lists. Clothes, shoes, and school supplies are expensive, especially for those who have multiple children.
They had their chairs filled with stylists cutting children’s hair. Five other salons have even banned together to help out.
The idea struck from one of KK’s Hair Today’s very own Stylists, Billy Thorn, “I just know it’s a struggle, especially after Covid, for parents to even catch back up. So, It's just a little bit to help you know.”
There were even other activities for people to enjoy while they wait, like free shaved ice from Aloha Hawaiian ice, a petting zoo, and a food truck.
They also offered a product giveaway of free school supplies to help parents and kids get ahead.