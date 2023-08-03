Loads of students flooded in for the first day back at Memorial High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — 44News spoke with Senior, Edie Sandefur, on her feelings on her last first day, “A little sad it’s our last time all together but it’s exciting to have a start here at Memorial. And to kind of move on with that foundation still here.”
Students were preparing for new classes, and teachers were preparing for new students.
Lots of emotions were in the air, excitement of seeing some old friends, and some nervousness over what to expect.
44News spoke with Senior, Martin Vidal, on advice to new students, “I would just say to stay on top of things, make sure you don’t get behind, and use all the resources that you can. Never be afraid to ask for help from a teacher, or from another classmate.”
There are also lots of possibilities for the start of school, like joining a new club or sports team, making new friends, and we can’t forget focusing on your studies. They even started off the day with a morning prayer service.
Since the beginning, their core values to this day have been Faith, Excellence, Service, and Tradition.
44News spoke with Principal, Aaron Schmitt, on what they're excited about for this year, “I think one of the things we’re most excited about is getting ready to celebrate our hundredth year anniversary. We’ve been around for almost a hundred years 1925 will be the beginning of those kinds of celebrations and those festivities.”
They want to focus on empowering all students to grow academically and spiritually, placing value on ethical and social responsibility.
There’s only 180 days left until the end of the school year, so goodluck to everyone this year and make it count.