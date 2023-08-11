New School Resource Officer serving students and staff in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — With classes back in session, there's a new School Resource Officer serving students and staff members at two schools in Newburgh.
The Newburgh Police Department says that Officer Mallory Ladd was assigned as the latest SRO.
According to NPD, Officer Ladd is dedicated to Newburgh Elementary School and St John Catholic School.
If you happen to see Officer Ladd, the department encourages you to congratulate her on her new assignment.
NPD says other officers will also be assisting local schools throughout the year.