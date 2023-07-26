Owensboro Public Schools hosting kindergarten readiness camps

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Public Schools district is helping young students and their families get on track ahead of the upcoming school year.
The district is hosting its Summer Kindergarten Readiness Camp to help prepare students who will be attending kindergarten for the first time.
During the camps, students learn important school-related schools such as following directions and literacy and math concepts, while also practicing important social-emotional skills like collaborating with others and waiting turns.
The camps are happening at each OPS elementary school, meaning campers will be able to participate in K Readiness Camp at the elementary school where they will be attending kindergarten this fall.
The last camps will take place on July 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 30 a.m. Officials say that transportation and breakfast/lunch are being provided.
There are a limited number of spots, and OPS says that priority will be given to those students who have not previously been in a formal learning environment. To register your child, just visit https://startolr.com/.