School Resource Officers prepared to return to schools in Warrick County

  • Updated
Warrick County SROs

L to R: Deputy Adam Silva, Deputy Dan Bullock, Deputy Brian Wessel, Deputy Mike Jones, Deputy Matt Young, Deputy Matt Gallagher, Lt. Marvin Bruce, Deputy Bradley Douglas, Sheriff Michael Wilder, Deputy Ashton Wilmes and Deputy Jarrett Busing (Warrick County Sheriff's Office)

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Students and teachers aren't the only ones getting ready to head back to schools in Warrick County.

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says its team of School Resource Officers are ready for the start of the school year.

On Friday, the sheriff's office shared a photo of the SROs, who have been undergoing training and meeting with school administrators throughout the summer.

Students in the Warrick County School Corporation are scheduled to head back to class on Aug. 9.

The sheriff's office says the primary focus of the SROs will be to maintain a safe school environment for teachers and kids.

