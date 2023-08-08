Students geared up for their first day back at South Terrace Elementary

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — South Terrace Elementary is one of the many schools that returned Tuesday morning, and students geared up for their first day back.
44News spoke with student, Veda Hoehn, on what she was excited for on her first day back, “I’m excited and I’m ready to do all my work.”
Some kids may’ve felt nervous or a little scared on the first day of school because of all the new things: new teachers, new friends, and maybe even a new school.
Despite the challenges, educators were optimistic about the academic year, hoping to provide a quality education for all grades here.
44News spoke with Kindergarten Teacher, Kathy Morrow, on the importance of education, “They are going to be the people, the citizens, that take care of all of us one day. So, it’s our job to help prepare them each year on their path to whatever they decide to do at the end of high school.”
With help from the students, faculty, and the community, they believe everyone can create a space that encourages good citizenship for their future students.
44News spoke with Superintendent, Dr. Michael Galvin, on the focus for this year, “It’s not just about education, it’s about taking care of the whole child.”
A lot of kids are coming back to school with trauma after Covid, so their goal this year is to really focus on the mental health of the district and this school’s 380 students.
It's not just students that are having their first day; as there are eight new teachers in the district to teach this year.