Students return to school with a fresh new look thanks to the Alma Randolph Foundation

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

Students return to school with a fresh new look thanks to the Alma Randolph Foundation

Foundation helps families provide their children with new school outfits.
Aaliyah Mulero

Families of students received funds from the Alma Randolph Foundation to prepare for the start of school.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation hosted it's annual back-to-school shopping trip. 

Excitement was not in short supply for students as they get ready to go back to school in their first day outfits. 

For founder Alma Randolph, going through financial struggles helped her to create a charity that helps families in times of hardship. 

"I recall dreading going to school on the first day back to school. Why? Because you can identify the haves from the have nots more than any other time," says Randolph.

The foundations moto? To give a hand up not a hand out.

With the start of school around the corner, the foundations goal is to make sure children have what they need to feel successful for their first day back. 

Incoming 7th grade student, Maleah Potter, says "It's your first appearance. Those new teachers, those new students, that's going to be their first time seeing you". 

The money used for this event is raised throughout the year through various fundraisers. 

This year over $27,000 was raised, helping over 230 children. 

Each child received around $110 each for outfits. 

The foundation has been apart of helping over 17,000 disadvantaged children and have helped upgrade the homes of 65 families. 