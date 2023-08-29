Support Cravens Elementary with Dots Program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — With your help, Cravens Elementary School will receive all donated DOTs this week through the Dots organization.
DOTs, is a nonprofit with the goal of helping the community and local nonprofits. Each week DOTs picks a nonprofit to award them with a fundraiser.
44News spoke with Cravens Elementary Family Resource Coordinator, Amanda DeLacey, on what the funds will go to.
“The funds will help go into the center but it will provide, it will give me an opportunity to buy clothing, laundry detergent, things like hygiene supplies to provide for our families," DeLacey says.
Everything in the organization has a DOT value instead of a dollar value. In a Nutshell, 1 DOT = $1 and resources are marked by how many DOTs they are.
This a new approach in the organization’s world and meant to be fun, empowering, uplifting, and transformative.
Now with this point system, you can shop for people in need at their store. They have new clothing for 5 DOTs, Toys and Home Goods for 10 DOTs, and they offer FOOD for 1 - 5 DOTs while giving recipients 5 Free DOTS as well.
44News spoke with DOTs Director, Addison Hearrin, on the reason for the DOTs system. “Without putting that monetary value onto things. These DOTs are a great resource because we just have things people can really use inside of the center," Hearrin says.
So far this year, Owensboro DOTs has donated over $5,000 worth of DOTs to local organizations. And Cravens Elementary School’s goal they’re hoping to reach this week is 1,000 dots.
To donate, you can drop off your donations to the DOTs organization on Commerce Drive now through September 2nd.