Teacher Locker opens with over 300 teachers signed up before the school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation, Teacher Locker, has opened this week for teachers to stop by and get school supplies for their classes.
This is the resource store’s 5th year open to all EVSC, PreK-12th grade, teachers.
The school supplies are completely free, with teachers able to take nearly $200 worth of supplies back to the classroom.
Teacher Locker is a six way collaboration between the EVSC, EVSC Foundation, Public Education Foundation of Evansville, Evansville Area Council PTA, Evansville Teachers association, and Evansville Retired Teachers association.
Teachers get to shop twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring. The organization works off a point system, where teachers have a certain amount of points they can shop with.
During the school year they will be open every Tuesday and Thursday, with the occasional Saturday. So far, they have over 300 teachers signed up to shop before school even starts.
44News spoke with 3rd Grade Teacher Adam Hape on the need for correct school supplies in the classroom.
“Well obviously if you don’t have the materials for the kids to use, they’re gonna have a hard time participating in activities. Plus some of the things here are brightly colored, things for elementary kids. It just gets them a little more excited about what we’re gonna do," Hape explains.
Last year they gave over $125,000 away in school supplies back to the schools for teachers to use.
This resource store relies 100% off of donations, so pencil in a little time to give back by donating or volunteering.
If you would like to donate or volunteer you can check out their website.