The heat won’t stop the Annual “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive at local Walmarts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Salvation Army is kicking off its annual "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive through Saturday, to benefit Vanderburgh and Warrick County Schools.
The organization will be collecting school supplies at Walmart locations in Evansville, Newburgh, and Boonville.
44News spoke with Salvation Army Evansville’s Director of Community Engagement, Alex Rahman, on the importance of donating so kids have supplies.
“Teachers, their goal is to build trust with the students, especially new ones at the beginning of the year. So when kids need something, and they need to speak up and ask for help, it's them being vulnerable. The teachers being able to meet those needs and answer them is really going to go a long way to help build those relationships," Rahman says.
The Salvation Army has joined forces with many other organizations to collect school supplies for families going back to school and supporting teachers throughout the year.
Two Men and a Truck have even volunteered their services to transport the donations at the end of the drive.
Two Men and a Truck’s Operations Manager Gradon VanBibber talked with 44News about how having supplies helps kids in the classroom.
“I think it just helps with the observation and then grasping their attention just so they know they are cared for," VanBibber expplains. "They are well needed in the community and all the schools. And needing all the supplies for it, it just goes towards bettering their education and showing the importance of it.”
In 2022 over 600 teachers across EVSC shopped 850 times for supplies. Because of generous donations from Walmart shoppers last summer, the Stuff the Bus campaign supported hundreds of classrooms and thousands of kids across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.
Shopping lists of needed items will be available at each Walmart from 10 A.M.- 6 P.M. Collection boxes will be outside where shoppers can place their donations.