The heat won’t stop the Annual “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive at local Walmarts

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Warrick, northeastern
Vanderburgh, Spencer, eastern Gibson, Pike, Daviess, eastern
Henderson, Muhlenberg, McLean, northeastern Hopkins and northeastern
Webster Counties through 845 PM CDT/945 PM EDT/...

At 800 PM CDT/900 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Patoka
to near Lynnville to 6 miles northwest of St. Joseph to Madisonville.
Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Lynnville around 810 PM CDT.
Stanley, Eureka and Folsomville around 815 PM CDT.
Petersburg around 915 PM EDT.
Owensboro around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Rockport,
Livermore and Grandview.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 60 and 70.
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 112 and 136.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 2 and 51.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 25 and 60.
Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 46 and 65.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 5 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000
PM EDT/ for southwestern Indiana...and south central and northwestern
Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

WABASH

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
CHRISTIAN             DAVIESS               FULTON
GRAVES                HENDERSON             HICKMAN
HOPKINS               LYON                  MARSHALL
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            TODD
TRIGG                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ,
CALHOUN, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MAYFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY,
OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, PRINCETON, AND ROCKPORT.

The heat won’t stop the Annual 'Stuff the Bus' School Supply Drive at local Walmarts

The heat won’t stop the Annual “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive at local Walmarts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Salvation Army is kicking off its annual "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive through Saturday, to benefit Vanderburgh and Warrick County Schools.

The organization will be collecting school supplies at Walmart locations in Evansville, Newburgh, and Boonville.

44News spoke with Salvation Army Evansville’s Director of Community Engagement, Alex Rahman, on the importance of donating so kids have supplies.

“Teachers, their goal is to build trust with the students, especially new ones at the beginning of the year. So when kids need something, and they need to speak up and ask for help, it's them being vulnerable. The teachers being able to meet those needs and answer them is really going to go a long way to help build those relationships," Rahman says.

The Salvation Army has joined forces with many other organizations to collect school supplies for families going back to school and supporting teachers throughout the year. 

Two Men and a Truck have even volunteered their services to transport the donations at the end of the drive.

Two Men and a Truck’s Operations Manager Gradon VanBibber talked with 44News about how having supplies helps kids in the classroom.

“I think it just helps with the observation and then grasping their attention just so they know they are cared for," VanBibber  expplains. "They are well needed in the community and all the schools. And needing all the supplies for it, it just goes towards bettering their education and showing the importance of it.”

In 2022 over 600 teachers across EVSC shopped 850 times for supplies. Because of generous donations from Walmart shoppers last summer, the Stuff the Bus campaign supported hundreds of classrooms and thousands of kids across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

Shopping lists of needed items will be available at each Walmart from 10 A.M.- 6 P.M. Collection boxes will be outside where shoppers can place their donations.

Download PDF Stuff the Bus

