Two school districts are teaming up with law enforcement to keep students safe

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — With classes resuming soon, school safety is at the top of mind for many parents. Two school districts in Owensboro enhanced security measures prior to the school year.
In addition to school resource officers, Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Schools have gone a step further and are utilizing local police departments.
"They want us here, granted they hate for us to be here but they respect us," said Officer Paul Mattingly, Chief Deputy for the Daviess County School Police.
In the Owensboro Public School district, school resource officers are stationed at the high school and middle school. Local officers with the Owensboro Police Department will also make stops at schools when they are in the area.
"They'll stop in into their school associated with their neighborhood or sector they're overseeing throughout the day, check in multiple times a day to have a presence there," said Jared Revlett, Public Information Officer for Owensboro Public Schools.
Having resource officers and local law enforcement is not only beneficial for safety but is also beneficial for students. It helps deter other crimes like drugs.
Daviess County Schools established their own police force. Officers are stationed at all of the schools in their district. It not only keeps students safe but gives them a role model, and a friendly face to get to know.
"We play basketball with them, we go in and speak about drugs and alcohol but its not just that," Officer Mattingly says. "Its the connections we make throughout our school that when we are out and about, you hear, hey Officer Mattingly, how are you doing today."
From bulletproof glass to metal detectors, students will see a number of upgrades when they head back to school this year.