Update on how the USI Kiwibots have been doing their first week on campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Last week on the first day of the semester, 15 Kiwibots also made their campus debut along with new students, and we’re here to give an update on how they’re doing.
A Kiwibot is a robot that delivers food here on the USI campus.
The Kiwibot robots use artificial intelligence to navigate campus sidewalks without human intervention. They deliver a range of food items from campus dining locations to all areas of campus accessible by sidewalk, including housing.
44News spoke with student Kieca Dlong on the advantages of the delivery robots.
“It would make it easier because everyone’s so busy all the time, and just having something that can come to you is a lot easier than having to run to something and then run to class," Dlong says.
All Kiwibot orders will be placed in the Grubhub app with a $3 delivery fee. Once it's delivered, participants will receive a code they have to use to unlock the food inside the Kiwibot. They cannot unlock it until it gets to the pickup point.
USI’s Director of Dining Services Becky Diamond shared her thoughts on the new robots on campus, “The reaction has been great. The Kiwibots have to learn campus, so of course with anything new there has been some hiccups, but the more they triverse around campus the more they learn campus and how to get around cross walks and ramps and deal with pedestrians. So as they go along they will get more efficient," Diamond says.
University officials say the Kiwibots will only be for on campus housing and facilities, and that their Operating hours will align with campus dining hours.
Each Kiwibot will also soon be branded with a USI logo.
This advancement aims to improve the dining experience and accommodate the busy schedules of college students.