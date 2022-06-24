Backpack giveaway scheduled for students in Posey County

A backpack giveaway event is scheduled for students in Posey County, Indiana.
The Posey County Health Department says the giveaway event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 26, from noon to 3 p.m.
It's happening at Hedges Central Elementary School, which is located at 716 Locust St. in Mt. Vernon. Attendees of the event should use Entrance #11 to get in.
During the event, the health department will be on-site providing required school immunizations.
The backpacks for the event are being supplied by SABIC and Warehouse Services Inc.
The event is by appointment only. You can RSVP by calling Family Matters of Posey County at (812) 838-6875.