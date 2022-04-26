Bally's Evansville finalizing property rebrand with new signage

Officials at Bally's Evansville say the property is in the final phases of rebranding.
Tropicana Evansville officially became "Bally's Evansville Casino" back in October of 2021, and the final phases of rebranding are underway with the installment of new exterior signage.
From Tuesday through Saturday, crews will be working to replace old Tropicana rooftop signs with new Bally's signs, as well as the old Le Merigot wall sign on the east side of Legends Tower.
Finally, on May 2 through May 4, they'll remove the Tropicana Evansville digital marquee sign at the main entrance and replace it with the new Bally's digital marquee sign.
Bally's dice, cards, gaming chips, and table game layouts are also now live on the casino floor.