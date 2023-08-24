 Skip to main content
Bally's Evansville receives StormReady Accreditation

  Updated
  • 0
El'Agance Shemwell

Evansville, Ind. (WEVV) — Bally’s Evansville is the first casino in the United States to receive a 'StormReady' accreditation from the National Weather Service.

The StormReady program helps arm America's communities with the communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property before, during and after an extreme weather events.

"This part of the country if you've lived here long enough you know we get plenty of severe weather, anything you can do to boost immunity for these types of events is going to be a win win for the community," says Christine Wieglos, National Weather Service 

Bally’s Evansville’s emergency managers have been provided with clear-cut guidelines on how to improve their hazardous weather operations.

