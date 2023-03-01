Barn burns down in large Warrick County fire

Officials are investigating what sparked a large fire in Warrick County on Wednesday.
Crews were on scene battling the fire for more than 4 hours, destroying a barn in Boonville.
Dispatch tells 44News the call came in around noon Wednesday as a grass and barn fire near the intersection of Lashbrook Rd and New Hope Rd E.
Boonville Firefighters tells 44News, the scene was chaotic upon arrival. There were fires on both sides of Lashbrook Road.
We learned embers from the original fire were being carried by the wind, causing the fire to spread to a wooded area yards away.
Chief Steven Byers of the Boonville Fire Department tells 44News, “The wind made it a little difficult for us to get out in front of the fire. We did call for additional resources from several of the other fire departments throughout Warrick County.”
The fire in the wooded area burned for a long period of time and brought trees fully to the ground before crews were able to control it.
“Once we were able to figure out how to get in from those other houses, we were able to get ahead of the fire and stop it from spreading. We did have one of the neighbors over there, he had some equipment in the woods that he was helping make a fire break in the woods for us,” Chief Byers says.
The barn was a total loss, but the house it stood beside was unaffected.
“We had the State Fire Marshal’s Office on scene. They’re still up there doing their investigation. So, as of right now, we’re not sure what started it,” Chief Byers tells 44News.
Authorities say they believe the fire did start in the barn, but they’re working to find out where and how.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
Investigators are hoping they’ll know more about the cause sometime this week.