Basketball coach facing fraud charge for laundry soap fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — What started as a fundraiser for jerseys and fees for a kids’ travel basketball team has now led to an arrest and a criminal charge.
John Holland III, former coach of the Evansville Sharks, is now facing a charge of fraud after police say he lied to the parents of his players about collecting money for a laundry soap fundraiser.
When a parent pressed him about not receiving laundry detergent to sell, Holland allegedly forged emails, pretending to be Angela Brooks of Laundry Soap Fundraisers LLC.
Brooks says the consequences for her company’s image could have been severe. Brooks, the owner of Laundry Soap Fundraisers and a full-time teacher, told 44News ”these parents could have, instead of reaching out to us, they could have just thrown it out on Facebook that we were a company that was dishonest and we were holding their money and so forth.”
As well, Brooks says she plans to pursue an identity theft case against Holland.
According to police, Holland returned $720 to the parent who alerted police to the matter, but no other parents have come forward as victims.
Holland maintains that he is the victim of a scam himself.