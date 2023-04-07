Bayer Farming Technology allows new opportunities for farmers

There’s no break for farmers as they are prepping up for planting season and using some high tech gear.
Those who don’t live on a farm will be surprised to learn how technology, such as satellite imagery, ground sensors and GPS-guided machinery drives the planting process.
According to the USDA about 80% of farm acres in Indiana are planted using GPS technology.
We spoke with local farmer, Jeff Sailer, on the benefits of the technological equipment, “If we have problem areas we look at these maps and say why did that zone only yield this. It lets us go back and dig a little bit deeper and farther and then we can actually pinpoint problems with soil fertility and PH things like that.”
Most of the tractors and combines working in fields today have more sophisticated computer hardware and software capabilities than the technology used to put a spaceship on the moon.
This high tech technology is providing farmers with access to new opportunities, such as the ability to participate in environmental programs that reward them for adopting sustainable farming practices that reduce carbon emissions.
Over the last five years, Bayer has seen the number of acres farmed digitally jump nearly 400%, and the percentage is expected to grow each farming season.