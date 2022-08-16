 Skip to main content
BBB says scammers are now exploiting Evansville explosion victims and families

  • Updated
BBB Scam Alert
Megan DiVenti

Following natural disasters or public tragedies, its no surprise that people want to help as much as possible, which sometimes comes in the form of crowdfunding efforts and donations.

Three people died last week after an explosion rocked an entire neighborhood along North Weinbach Avenue last Wednesday.

Oana Schneider from the Better Business Bureau told 44News This Morning that she recently fielded several complaints and tips of scammers using the tragedy, which gained national attention to steal money from those wanting to help.

