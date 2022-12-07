BBB warning consumers about puppy scams ahead of Christmas

What may seem like the perfect holiday gift for an animal lover can turn into a financial loss, and a financial gain for scammers.
"We're seeing individuals lose on average $850," said Susan Bolin, the Tri-State Better Business Bureau Vice President of Business Relations. "It's very profitable, I mean they're seeing you know large amounts of money come in from the things like this."
In a recent study conducted by the Better Business Bureau, pet scams appear to be on the decline throughout the country as 18% have been reported compared to 25% from previous years.
"However, those loses are still on track to be at about 2 million plus dollars this year," said Bolin.
So the BBB is warning people about the red flags to look out for before making that purchase.
"Beware if the seller refuses to meet you in person, if they won't do a video call with you to verify the pets existence. If you just get a picture, you know that picture can be stolen online," said Bolin. "do your research up front learn about what the average cost of that puppy typically would be and if that price is much lower, that's a red flag."
If you're still weary of the possibility of a scam, there's always other alternatives if you want to purchase a furry friend for the Christmas holiday.
"There's so many animals in shelters nation wide right now, there's really no reason to ever buy a dog again," said Laurie Byers, the Development and Public Relations Coordinator at the Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS).
VHS is just one of many shelters in the Tri-State with puppies in need of a forever home.
"We currently have over 500 animals in our care here in the facility," said Byers."so pretty much anything you're looking for in a pet we have it for you."
According to Byers, those pets at the shelter can make the perfect Christmas gift for anyone looking to welcome them into their home.
"We're always going to suggest adoption first.There's so many you know questions left to be answered whenever you buy a pet online." said Byers.
With so many options to choose from, it's important to remain safe and aware whichever method you prefer.
If you see something suspicious make it known by reporting it to the Better Business Bureau or the Federal Trade Commission.
A small gesture that can help save money this holiday season.
Click here to learn more about pet scams and ways to prevent being scammed.