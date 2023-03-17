Be Happy Pie Company’s special St.Patrick’s Day treats

The Be Happy Pie Company showcased a variety of delicious St.Patrick’s Day treats.
The greenest day of the year so far is finally here, this business has been preparing for this special day for weeks.
The Be Happy Pie Company first got its start back in 2015 due to the passion for baking from the owner Jenny Lamble. The passion that led from a hobby to a profession, they bake all kinds of different treats from savory to sweet.
We spoke with Lamble on the high demand of orders and if customers can do walk-ins, “Each day depending on orders, things like that we will put those pies together and bake those fresh to order and for the case. So if you haven’t ordered we do usually have things available for sale. Um but we don’t make every flavor everyday, so it’s always best if you want something specific to order.”
These treats are made fresh daily as they are working their hardest to have fun in-themed treats for St. Patrick’s Day. Treats such as: Irish soda bread, shepherds pie, decorated brownies, and Shamrock sugar cookies.
Different holidays have different themed treats so call ahead if you want something special.