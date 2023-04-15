Beautify Evansville volunteers improve Akin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Beautify Evansville was an effort by Keep Evansville Beautiful on Saturday morning to liven up Akin Park and attract more locals to the green space. Fresh mulch, new flowers, the beginnings of a butterfly garden, and an outdoor theater stage where kids can put on shows are just some of the projects ongoing at the park
Todd Chamberlain, a Keep Evansville Beautiful board member, told 44News ”we want to make sure that people have good green space to enjoy the outdoors in and be athletic–to get off those couches and get away from those video games and be in the community.”
Beautify Evansville was put on in collaboration with Koch Enterprises and many other sponsors. If you’d like to become involved in future Keep Evansville Beautiful projects, you can visit their website for more information.