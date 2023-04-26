Bed Bath and Beyond final sale begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —
Earlier this week, Bed Bath and Beyond announced they were adding a fourth letter B to their title, Bankruptcy. The company kicked off their final closing sale today, with stores slated to close in June.
The company filed for bankruptcy Sunday and said they will be closing their remaining 360 Bed Bath and Beyond stores including the one on Green River Road in Evansville.
Along with the announcement of the bankruptcy, the company announced that its popular 20 percent off coupons, or any other coupons, would no longer be accepted at stores or online.
"Once you get inside you're like... woah they have some cool things, but you got to remember they're there first and you don't really see their sign right away so its not really front and center from your mind," said Mary Jernigan, a shopper. "But its sad they're gonna close though."
With more shoppers making purchases online, retail chains like Bed Bath and Beyond have struggled to stay afloat. It's something that hurts traditional shoppers who like to see the items in person before swiping their credit card.
"Very disappointed they have to go," said William Simmons Sr, a frequent shopper at Bed Bath and Beyond. "This is my main store so ill find some other place I'm sure there are other stores that have basically the same product."
According to the retailer, gift cards can be used through May 8th. The company will accept returns and exchanges for items purchased prior to Wednesday in accordance with usual policies.