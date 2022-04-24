 Skip to main content
Beech Grove Water District asking customers to conserve water after malfunction at pump station

Beech Grove Water District officials are asking customers to conserve water after a malfunction at the pump station near Sebree.

Joey Tapp with the Water District, says Henderson Water and Utility crews are looking into what happened and trying to fix it.

The McClean County customers who use Beech Grove water use up to 200,000 gallons of water per day.

For now, they will be using their reserve second water tap with West Daviess County Water District.

Tapp says customers do not need to boil water.

 