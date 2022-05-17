Bell Bank finalizes lease for new location in Owensboro

Officials with Bell Bank said Tuesday that the company had finalized its lease of a building for its new mortgage servicing center in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The building that will serve as the site of Bell Bank's new mortgage servicing center is located at 234 Frederica Street in downtown Owensboro.
Bell Bank began searching for a new location after an initial lease agreement was terminated.
In April, Bell completed an amended lease agreement for 234 Frederica Street with OWB Downtown, LLC.
“We are excited to announce this new location for our upcoming Bell Bank Mortgage servicing center,” Bob Smiley, Bell Bank’s senior vice president/mortgage servicing director, said today. “I’m happy to say the previous location delay only slightly impacted the hiring plans we announced in January, and we have already welcomed our first five Owensboro employees to Bell.”
Smiley said Bell plans to extensively remodel space on the building’s third, fourth and fifth floors and will temporarily occupy space on the building’s second floor during construction.
Temporary space is expected to be open around Aug. 1, with permanent space completed in spring 2023.
“We appreciate the cooperation and partnership of the City of Owensboro, OWB Downtown LLC, Gulfstream Commercial Services and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation,” said Smiley. “We’re grateful for all the interest and support in the area, and we look forward to being a part of this community.”
Bell Bank projects it will hire 37 employees during the first year of operation of its mortgage servicing center, growing its local workforce to 178 employees by 2026. The company has Owensboro position openings posted online at bell.bank/careers.