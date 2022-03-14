 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.1 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bell Bank Still Looking to Open Owensboro Location Despite Termination of Initial Lease

Downtown Owensboro

Officials with Bell Bank say they're still looking to expand into Owensboro, Kentucky, despite some initial complications with the original move.

Bell Bank's expansion into Owensboro was announced back in January, and was expected to bring around 180 new jobs to the area.

The bank was supposed to open its new mortgage servicing center in the former Alorica building on Frederica Street, but a lawsuit that was filed claimed that complications with Alorica prevented Bell Bank from moving in.

When the suit was heard in court, we're told that no ruling was made, forcing OWB Downtown LLC to terminate the new lease with Bell Bank.

A press release issued Monday said that while Bell Bank was disappointed with that outcome, the bank would be searching for a solution.

“While we are disappointed in the outcome for our lease agreement, we are committed to the Owensboro market,” said Bob Smiley, Bell Bank’s SVP/mortgage servicing director. “We plan to search for another solution in the Owensboro area that would meet projected space and staffing needs for our new mortgage servicing center. Thank you to the community for your continued interest and support!”

Once a new location is finalized and opened, Bell Bank says it projects to hire 37 employees during the first year of operation of its mortgage servicing center, growing its local workforce to 178 employees by 2026. 

The company already lists several job openings in Owensboro on its website.