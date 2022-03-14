Bell Bank Still Looking to Open Owensboro Location Despite Termination of Initial Lease

Officials with Bell Bank say they're still looking to expand into Owensboro, Kentucky, despite some initial complications with the original move.
Bell Bank's expansion into Owensboro was announced back in January, and was expected to bring around 180 new jobs to the area.
The bank was supposed to open its new mortgage servicing center in the former Alorica building on Frederica Street, but a lawsuit that was filed claimed that complications with Alorica prevented Bell Bank from moving in.
When the suit was heard in court, we're told that no ruling was made, forcing OWB Downtown LLC to terminate the new lease with Bell Bank.
A press release issued Monday said that while Bell Bank was disappointed with that outcome, the bank would be searching for a solution.
“While we are disappointed in the outcome for our lease agreement, we are committed to the Owensboro market,” said Bob Smiley, Bell Bank’s SVP/mortgage servicing director. “We plan to search for another solution in the Owensboro area that would meet projected space and staffing needs for our new mortgage servicing center. Thank you to the community for your continued interest and support!”
Once a new location is finalized and opened, Bell Bank says it projects to hire 37 employees during the first year of operation of its mortgage servicing center, growing its local workforce to 178 employees by 2026.
The company already lists several job openings in Owensboro on its website.