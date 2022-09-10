Benefit for Dawnita Wilkerson held at Garvin Park

Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
"Everything we do now is to raise the reward money up, so we can get what we need to get someone to give us the answers we need to find Dawnita," said Wilkerson's aunt Faye Cardin.
The event featured live music, bounce houses, a silent auction and a half-pot, which the family says will go towards increasing the reward money. It has been more than two years since the beloved mother of six vanished without a trace. While there have been some promising leads, nothing yet has panned out.
"It's the not knowing that makes us unrest. Just trying to pray you know that she's not in pain," explained Julia Womack, another aunt of Wilkerson.
The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have designated September 15th as "Find Dawnita Day" on Missing Person Awareness Day, which the family hopes will continue to bring attention to her case. As they continue to search for answers, the family credits their faith for helping them through these trying times.
"My saving grace is I trust God. We don't know where she's at, but God does," Womack added.
The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information about Dawnita. Anyone with information can call the Evansville Police Department tip line at 812-435-6194.