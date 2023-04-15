Biden approves disaster declaration for Indiana

WASHINGTON (WEVV)—FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Indiana to help recovery efforts in areas affected by recent storms.
President Biden approved the major disaster declaration for Indiana.
Funding is now available to affected people in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Sullivan, and White counties.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and programs to help people and business owners recover.
You can click here to apply for assistance or call (800) 621-3362.