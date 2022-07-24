Biden's condition continues to improve with sore throat now predominant symptom, President's physician says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
499 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES


IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON
EDWARDS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK               POSEY

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                PERRY                 RIPLEY
SCOTT                 STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BLOOMFIELD, BOONVILLE, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, DONIPHAN, ELIZABETHTOWN,
EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF,
POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern
Illinois, and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Biden's condition continues to improve with sore throat now predominant symptom, President's physician says

President Joe Biden pictured on November 1, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom, wrote in a letter that his "symptoms continue to improve significantly," following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

 Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's "symptoms continue to improve significantly," following his Covid-19 diagnosis Thursday, the President's physician wrote in a Sunday letter.

Biden's "predominant symptom now is sore throat," Dr. Kevin O'Connor writes, which he ascribes as likely due to "lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus," calling the development "encouraging."

Other symptoms, including rhinorrhea (runny noise) cough, and body aches "have diminished considerably," O'Connor said, while pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and temperature all remain normal.

Per O'Connor, Biden will continue being treated with Paxlovid, with symptoms being "treated supportively" with oral hydration, Tylenol, and the albuterol inhaler "as needed for occasional cough." Biden will continue to isolate in accordance with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, also weighed in on Biden's condition on Sunday, telling Fox that he received his last update from the President's medical team the night before and that Biden had a "good day."

"I touched base with his team last night. That was when I got my last update. He had a good day, he worked a little, rested a little, finally listened to some of us on the advice to get some rest. And as of last night, he was feeling just fine," he said.

Jha said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" that he suspects Biden's case "is going to be a course of Covid that we've seen in many Americans who have been fully vaccinated, double boosted, getting treated with those tools in hand."

"You know, the President has been doing well, and we're gonna expect that he's going to continue to do so," he told the network.

Jha also agreed on Sunday to be transparent with the American people if Biden endured long Covid-19 or debilitating post-Covid conditions, though he downplayed the likelihood that Biden would have them.

"Absolutely," Jha told CBS when asked if the White House would continue to make disclosures if he has long-term symptoms.

"We think it's really important for the American people to know how well the President's doing, which is why we have been so transparent, giving updates several times a day," he said. "If he has persistent symptoms, obviously, if any of them interfere with his ability to carry out his duties, we will disclose that early and often with the American people."

The CDC defines long Covid as health problems that last four or more weeks after a Covid-19 infection. The World Health Organization definition adds that the symptoms should not be able to be explained by an alternative diagnosis.

This story has been updated with additional details Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jen Christensen and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

