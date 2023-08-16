 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bidens to visit Hawaii on Monday following Maui wildfires

  • 0
Bidens to visit Hawaii on Monday following Maui wildfires

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii on Monday. Biden spoke about the Hawaii wildfires during a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, August 15.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii on Monday, the White House announced, as search, rescue and recovery efforts continue following the devastating wildfires there.

“The President and First Lady will travel to Maui on Monday, August 21 to meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials, in the wake of deadly wildfires on the island,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you