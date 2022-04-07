Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake 2022 Kicks Off

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana is kicking off their 2022 Bowl for Kids' Sake.
The annual event kicked off Wednesday, and will continue again on Saturday, April 9th at Franklin Lanes in Evansville.
BBBS organizers say there are six different bowling sessions to choose from including Saturday, April 9th at 10a.m., 12p.m., 2p.m., 4p.m., and 6p.m.
Participants can register online to create their team of six.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization and this years theme is "Their Future's So Bright You Gotta Wear Shades!"
The goal for the organization is to raise $55,000 for local programs.
BBBS is a one-to-one mentoring program dedicated to improving the lives of children in the community. The mission is to create and support mentoring relationships that ignite the power of promise of youth.
Everyone is encouraged to sign up and bowl.
To register go to bowlevansville.org.