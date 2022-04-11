Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake Wraps Up

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana is wrapping up their 2022 Bowl for Kids' Sake.
The annual event kicked off Wednesday, and ran all day Saturday, April 9th at Franklin Lanes in Evansville.
Six different bowling sessions were available to participants.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization and this years theme was "Their Future's So Bright You Gotta Wear Shades!"
The goal for the organization was to raise $55,000 for local programs.
BBBS is a one-to-one mentoring program dedicated to improving the lives of children in the community. The mission is to create and support mentoring relationships that ignite the power of promise of youth.