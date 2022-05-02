Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold fundraiser at Mike's Carwash

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana and Mike's Carwash are teaming up for the 13th straight "Get a Wash, Give a Future" this weekend.
On Saturday, May 7th, Mike's will donate half the proceeds of all Ultimate and Works washed sold throughout the day to the mentoring program.
Those interested in participating or volunteering can come out to Mike's Carwash at 1300 North Green River Road in Evansville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Organizers say there will also be donation buckets on-site at all Mike's Carwash locations to allow customers the opportunity to contribute a personal donation if they desire to do so.
"Everyone in the Mike's Carwash family is thrilled to once again be teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for this very special fundraiser," says Mike Dahm, CEO of Mike's Carwash. "We support Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission of providing children facing adversity with strong relationships and positive change. And, of course, we are grateful to our valued customers who have so graciously supported this fundraiser over the previous 12 years."
For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been empowering children to succeed through mentorship programs.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana and Mike's Carwash are teaming up for the 13th straight "Get a Wash, Give a Future" this weekend.
On Saturday, May 7th, Mike's will donate half the proceeds of all Ultimate and Works washed sold throughout the day to the mentoring program.
Those interested in participating or volunteering can come out to Mike's Carwash at 1300 North Green River Road in Evansville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Organizers say there will also be donation buckets on-site at all Mike's Carwash locations to allow customers the opportunity to contribute a personal donation if they desire to do so.
"Everyone in the Mike's Carwash family is thrilled to once again be teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for this very special fundraiser," says Mike Dahm, CEO of Mike's Carwash. "We support Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission of providing children facing adversity with strong relationships and positive change. And, of course, we are grateful to our valued customers who have so graciously supported this fundraiser over the previous 12 years."
For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been empowering children to succeed through mentorship programs.