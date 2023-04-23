 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky
and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Late tonight into early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some sheltered locations may see
temperatures fall slightly below 32 degrees, which would result
in a light freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Bike Safety Rodeo teaches students the rules of the road

Bike safety

OWENSBORO, KY (WEVV)—Students at Burns Elementary School are learning the rules of the road in a unique way. 

The Norton Children's Hospital will hold the bike safety rodeo. 

The rodeo takes place in schools throughout Kentucky each year to teach hands-on bicycle safety.

A professional Norton Children's Prevention & Wellness instructor teaches students the importance of wearing helmets and how to ride safely in their neighborhoods. 

The program is funded through the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation and is free to Kentucky and Southern Indiana elementary schools. 

The rodeo will take place on Monday at 9:35 a.m. at Burns Elementary School.