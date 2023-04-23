Bike Safety Rodeo teaches students the rules of the road

OWENSBORO, KY (WEVV)—Students at Burns Elementary School are learning the rules of the road in a unique way.
The Norton Children's Hospital will hold the bike safety rodeo.
The rodeo takes place in schools throughout Kentucky each year to teach hands-on bicycle safety.
A professional Norton Children's Prevention & Wellness instructor teaches students the importance of wearing helmets and how to ride safely in their neighborhoods.
The program is funded through the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation and is free to Kentucky and Southern Indiana elementary schools.
The rodeo will take place on Monday at 9:35 a.m. at Burns Elementary School.