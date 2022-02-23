Bird Flu Detected at Third Dubois County Poultry Farm

State health officials in Indiana say more turkeys in Dubois County have tested positive for the bird flu.
The Indiana Board of Animal Health (IBAH) said Wednesday that lab testing of a flock of turkeys at a third farm in Dubois County had identified the H5 avian influenza virus.
According to the IBAH, the cases at this farm are technically considered presumptive-positives, with samples currently being verified at the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.
We're told that depopulation efforts are underway at the third and latest farm, which houses more than 35,000 birds.
This comes as the third farm in Dubois County where the bird flu has been identified, and the fifth one in the state of Indiana, with two other flocks in Greene County testing positive. With numbers factored in from all five farms, the IBAH says 154,781 total birds have now been affected.
The IBAH says pending test results should indicate if the virus is the same strain as the one first identified in Dubois County on Feb. 9.
The IBAH says quarantines and regular testing will continue at all poultry farms within a certain "control area" around farms with positive cases.
Officials say there is no food safety risk to the public, with poultry and eggs safe to eat. No cases of human infection have been reported.