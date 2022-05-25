 Skip to main content
Birds returned to outdoor exhibits at Mesker Park Zoo following avian influenza precautions

  • Updated
  • 0
Mesker Park Zoo penguins

Officials with Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden say the zoo's birds are back outside.

Birds at the Zoo had previously been moved indoors as a precautionary measure, after a deadly strain of avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu, was reported in several areas of Indiana.

The zoo said the birds were able to return outside Wednesday since it has been four weeks since the last case of bird flu was reported nearby.

You can visit the birds and other animals at the zoo at 1545 Mesker Park Dr. in Evansville.

