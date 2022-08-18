 Skip to main content
Bits & Bytes Deli closing their doors after 36 years

El'Agance Shemwell

After serving the Downtown Evansville area for nearly 36 years, Bits & Bytes Deli will close their doors for good on Friday, August 19th. The owner, Mary Harl says she's ready to retire.

 “We’ve had really great customers over the years. I’ve seen people come in with their kids and then their kids grow up and bring their kids in. We will miss everyone, but it is time for the next chapter, ” says  Harl
 
 Harl's father, Fred Martin Jr., and sister, Veronica Townsend, started the business, known for their specialty sandwich floppy disk.
 
The community is encouraged to stop by during their last day of operation from 7:30 AM - 3:30 PM.
 
Bits & Bytes will host a rummage sale on Friday August 26.
 
 

 

