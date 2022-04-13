 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong south winds will be expected
even away from any shower and thunderstorm activity that will
be occurring today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Blanco Brown Added to Owensboro's "Friday After 5" Lineup

  • Updated
  • 0
Blanco Brown photo via Friday After 5

Blanco Brown photo via Friday After 5

Organizers of the free "Friday After 5" music festival in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced a new addition to this year's lineup.

Friday After 5 officials say artist Blanco Brown, who blurs the lines between country and hip-hop music, will bring his unique style to the festival.

Blanco Brown is set to perform on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage on the Convention Center Lawn on Friday, Aug. 19, also kicking off Hydrofair weekend.

“We had a remarkable season last year and are so honored to have Blanco Brown join us this year, along with a host of amazing bands that will be taking the stage.” said Friday After 5 Executive Director Francine Marseille. “With the move west and a brand-new main stage, it’s more than we could have ever imagined.”

Friday After 5 is an award-winning, summer-long series of free outdoor concerts held every Friday on the Owensboro riverfront.

for more information on the free event, you can visit fridayafter5.com.

Recommended for you