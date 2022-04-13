Blanco Brown Added to Owensboro's "Friday After 5" Lineup

Organizers of the free "Friday After 5" music festival in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced a new addition to this year's lineup.
Friday After 5 officials say artist Blanco Brown, who blurs the lines between country and hip-hop music, will bring his unique style to the festival.
Blanco Brown is set to perform on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage on the Convention Center Lawn on Friday, Aug. 19, also kicking off Hydrofair weekend.
“We had a remarkable season last year and are so honored to have Blanco Brown join us this year, along with a host of amazing bands that will be taking the stage.” said Friday After 5 Executive Director Francine Marseille. “With the move west and a brand-new main stage, it’s more than we could have ever imagined.”
Friday After 5 is an award-winning, summer-long series of free outdoor concerts held every Friday on the Owensboro riverfront.
for more information on the free event, you can visit fridayafter5.com.